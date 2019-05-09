Rousuck's Review: "Pink Milk" at Single Carrot Theatre

It's Thursday, and time for another of Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck's weekly reviews of the Maryland stage. This week, she spotlights the regional premiere of playwright Ariel Zetina's Pink Milk, staged by Single Carrot Theatre as the last production in its Remington home**.

Directed by Single Carrot ensemble member Ben Kleymeyer, Pink Milk is an unorthodox , imaginitive and highly empathetic exploration of the mind of British mathematician and famed World War II codebreaker, Alan Turing, starring Mohammad R. Suaidi as Alan, with Isaiah Harvey as Christopher, and Lauren Jackson as The Inanimate Objects.

Pink Milk continues at Single Carrot Theatre through May 19.

**(Single Carrot's founding Artistic Director Genevieve de Mahy and interim Managing Director Alix Fenhagen will be Tom's guests on Midday next Friday, May 17, from 12:25-12:45pm, to discuss the Company's upcoming transitions.)