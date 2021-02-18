 Rousuck's Review: New Virtuals: "The Catastrophist" And "Simply Sondheim" | WYPR
William DeMeritt in The Catastrophist at Round House Theatre.
Credit Round House Theatre

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom Hall again today with her reviews of two new virtual productions now streaming for ticketed audiences. 

The first is The Catastrophist, a COVID-19-inspired drama by Lauren Gunderson that's based on the life and work of esteemed virologist Nathan Wolfe, who is also the playwright's real-life husband. The world premiere is a virtual co-production by Round House Theater and Marin Theater Company, directed by Jasson Minadakis and starring William DeMeritt in the title role.  

Norm Lewis in the new Simply Sondheim, from Signature Theatre
Credit Photo by Christopher Mueller

Judy's second review spotlights Simply Sondheima COVID-safe restaging of Signature Theatre's 2015 revue of more than 30 songs from the musicals of the renowned, 90-year-old Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. The comprehensive revue, which runs from '50s oldies like “Saturday Night” to mid-2000s hits like “Road Show,” features a dozen performers - including Norm Lewis belting out "Being Alive" - under the guidance of director-choreographer Matthew Gardiner.  Signature's new filmed production is streaming now through March 26.

Check the theater links for ticketing info.

__________________________________________________________________

