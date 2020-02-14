Ron Daniels: President, Johns Hopkins University

Today, it’s another in our series, Midday on Higher Education.

Tom’s guest in Studio A is Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels. There is no institution that is more integrally connected to Baltimore than Hopkins. With its Homewood Campus on North Charles Street, its medical campus in East Baltimore, and the Peabody Institute in Mt. Vernon, it’s hard to overstate Hopkins’ singular impact on our city.

Hopkins is the largest employer in the state of Maryland, with more than 17,000 Baltimore City residents on its payroll. The Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, the School for Advanced International Studies in Washington, its programs in Europe and Asia and its work in public health around the world make the Hopkins’ imprint global.

Johns Hopkins claims to be America’s first research university. And for decades, Hopkins has spent more on R&D – on everything from infectious disease to space exploration and nuclear weapons– than Harvard and Stanford combined.

Last year, as violent crime continued to spike in Baltimore, Hopkins successfully lobbied the legislature in Annapolis for permission to create its own private police force, matching security measures long employed by public universities in the area. Welcomed by many, that decision remains controversial among some members of the Hopkins faculty and local residents.