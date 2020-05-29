Among the most noble grapes in the world is riesling, which comes in an amazing variety of style and flavors.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Washington State, '18 ** $ VALUE Created to go with Asian food, it is a perfect match. Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett, Mosel '18 **1/2 $ GOOD VALUEOff-dry, lots of subtle delicate nuances, classy winemaking. Best's "Great Western" Riesling, Victoria '17 *** $$Perfect Saturday night dinner wine, loaded with flavor and finesse.



