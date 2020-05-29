 Rieslings | WYPR
Rieslings

Among the most noble grapes in the world is riesling, which comes in an amazing variety of style and flavors.

 

 

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Washington State, '18  ** $  VALUE Created to go with Asian food, it is a perfect match. Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett, Mosel '18 **1/2  $  GOOD VALUEOff-dry, lots of subtle delicate nuances, classy winemaking. Best's "Great Western" Riesling, Victoria '17  *** $$Perfect Saturday night dinner wine, loaded with flavor and finesse.

 

