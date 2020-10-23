Adam Schwartz has observed hundreds of kids in 22 years teaching in Baltimore public schools. He’s watched them fall in love, make crazy decisions, grapple with moral dilemmas, worry about where they fit in life. Schwartz distilled some of what he’s seen into eight short stories for his new book "The Rest of the World." We also discuss whether Schwartz, a white man, is the right one to tell the stories of Black and Brown teen-agers and young adults.

Adam Schwartz and his fellow Washington Writers’ Publishing House awardee, poet Steven Leyva, will speak at several virtual events in coming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1p.m. at Politics and Prose in Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore, and on Friday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m at The Writer's Center in Bethesda.

More reading from Schwartz: Baltimore Sun, and the New York Daily News.