Reprocess, Rebuild, Reclaim with Ballet After Dark

Credit Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color.

For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

