Recapping A Remarkable Supreme Court Term

Coming up at the end of the program today, we remember Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80. In an excerpt from a 2013 Time Magazine interview, the civil rights leader remembers the speech he delivered at the historic March on Washington in August 1963.

But first, it’s Midday on the Law. Tom is joined by two legal scholars for a conversation about the recently completed term of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a couple days of for treatment of a gall bladder infection. On Friday, she announced that she has had a recurrence of cancer, and that she has been undergoing chemo therapy since May. At 87, she is the court’s oldest member. In a statement, she said that she remains fully able to remain a member of the court.

In the past few weeks, the court released opinions involving election law, President Trump’s tax returns, abortion and birth control, the fate of Dreamers, and employment discrimination. Chief Justice John Roberts surprised many court watchers; a conservative appointee, he delighted liberals in two important cases.

For perspective on these decisions, Tom welcomes back to Midday two highly respected legal scholars.

Amy Howe was a reporter and editor at SCOTUSBlog until 2016. She has argued cases before the Supreme Court, and taught law at Stanford and Harvard. She still contributes to SCOTUS Blog, and she covers the court and the judiciary on her blog, Howe on the Court.

Kim Wehle is a member of the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law. She’s the author of two books, How to Read the Constitution and Why, as well as What You Need to Know About Voting, And Why. She’s also a legal commentator for CBS News.

