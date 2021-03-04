Portuguese Bargains

Here's a set of three reds from Portugal that are delicious bargains.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Casa Santo Lima, "Red Blend Portugal" Lisbon region '18 ** $ VALUE

Rustic, deeply flavored, extremely food friendly, great price.

Borges Lello Douro Valley '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Smells like port, tastes like a big powerful white, juicy, easy drinking.

Grillos Red, Dao Region **1/2 $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Medium bodied, suave, graceful, complex with bright spiciness.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.