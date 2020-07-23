Pinot Noirs From Strange Places

Not all delicious pinot noir comes from Burgundy. Here are three winners that hail from around the world.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bench Pinot Noir, Sonoma '18 **1/2 $$

Classic American pinot noir, every iteration of cherries you can think of.

Jean Boisellier Pinot Noir, Ile de Beauté '18 ** $$

From Corsica, Beaujolais-like, light, bright fruit, simple and enjoyable.

Italo Cescon Pinot Noir, Veneto '18 *** $$ WORTH THE PRICE

Amazingly good and convincing, spicy, supple, full of varietal flavor.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery