MD General Assembly, Mid-Session: From COVID Relief To Police Reform

Continuing today's focus on the 2021 Maryland General Assembly at the midpoint of its 90-day legislative session, Tom's next guest is Ovetta Wiggins, who covers the Annapolis State House and Maryland politics for The Washington Post.

She discusses the key legislative developments of the 2021 session thus far, including efforts to advance progressive policing reform.

Ovetta Wiggins joins us from Annapolis on Zoom.

_______________________________________

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.