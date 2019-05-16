 Maryland Sues Owners of Purdue Pharma | WYPR

Maryland Sues Owners of Purdue Pharma

By 1 minute ago

Credit Cindy Shebley via Flickr

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has charged seven members of the Sackler family, who control the drug maker Purdue Pharma, with violating the state Consumer Protection Act by allegedly deceiving patients and prescribers about the dangers and efficacy of taking opioids to treat chronic pain.

The action is part of a coordinated effort with four other states to take the drug maker and the Sackler family to court.

The state accuses the Sackler family of using “nefarious” marketing and sales strategies to expand the use of opioids and encourage addiction.

On a phone call with reporters Thursday, Frosh said the individuals named in the legal filing took billions of dollars out of the company and personally oversaw the deceptive practices.

“The damage that’s been caused in our state is extraordinarily large — we estimate close to $19 billion,” he said. “The company and the family, the Sackler family, we allege, have left a trail of addiction and death.”

In a statement, Purdue Pharma said it "vigorously denies the allegations in the lawsuits filed today and will continue to defend itself against these misleading attacks.”

It said the filings won’t stand up in court.

Tags: 
opioid
opioid crisis
Opioids in Maryland
Opioids
Opioid Epidemic
purdue pharma
oxycontin
sackler
WYPR News

Related Content

Maryland doctors indicted for 'pill mills'

By Aug 10, 2017
Rachel Baye

Two Maryland doctors have been charged with illegally selling prescriptions for opioid painkillers at so-called “pill mills.” State Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the indictments Thursday together with local and federal officials following an investigation spanning multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

When addiction treatment means decades on Methadone

By Aug 3, 2017
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Odell Jones describes himself as a “working addict.” For decades, he maintained a career in social work and politics, as well as a family — four children and a wife — while using and selling heroin.

”An individual would not know that I was a drug user, or a drug dealer, for that matter, unless I were to tell you,” he said.

Baltimore gets $200,000 to fight overdoses

By Jul 10, 2017
Rachel Baye

The Baltimore City Health Department is getting a new $200,000 grant from the Open Society Institute – Baltimore to aid in the fight against opioid overdoses, city Health Commissioner Leana Wen announced Monday. The money is slated to pay for real-time alerts about overdose spikes and new community engagement efforts.

How Medicaid fits into Maryland's opioid crisis

By Jun 16, 2017
Rachel Baye

Sixty-four-year old Johnnie Davis has been treating his heroin addiction at the Bon Secours New Hope Treatment Center in West Baltimore for nearly 20 years.

“When I came here, I didn’t have no insurance,” he said. “And if I wasn’t here, I could imagine where my life would have turned because I was known for drugs — selling drugs.”

In The Hole: Can Drug-Checking Opioids Lead To Recovery?

By Mar 26, 2019
Mary Rose Madden / wypr

Every day, Darrel Burrell and his team of outreach workers set up a card table near a known drug –dealing site. 

Every day, they hand out about fifty kits containing condoms, Narcan, an antidote for an opioid overdose, and fentanyl test strips.

And every day they teach the people they meet how to check their drugs for the extremely lethal fentanyl, the lead cause by far of opioid overdoses in Maryland, health officials say.

In the Hole: The Problem With Fentanyl Test Strips...Fentanyl, Itself

By Mar 25, 2019
Mary Rose Madden / wypr

State health officials expect that when the final numbers are accounted for, more than 2000 Marylanders will have died from opioid overdoses in 2018. And the number one opioid killer is fentanyl.