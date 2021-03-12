-
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has charged seven members of the Sackler family, who control the drug maker Purdue Pharma, with violating the state…
Two Maryland doctors have been charged with illegally selling prescriptions for opioid painkillers at so-called “pill mills.” State Attorney General Brian…
NewsOdell Jones describes himself as a “working addict.” For decades, he maintained a career in social work and politics, as well as a family — four children…
The Baltimore City Health Department is getting a new $200,000 grant from the Open Society Institute – Baltimore to aid in the fight against opioid…
NewsLast year, 157 people in Maryland died from overdoses of Oxycodone, a prescription narcotic.Heather Young, a nurse practitioner at Bon Secours’ substance…
Sixty-four-year old Johnnie Davis has been treating his heroin addiction at the Bon Secours New Hope Treatment Center in West Baltimore for nearly 20…
Democrats in the General Assembly announced Friday a package of bills aimed at curbing Maryland’s opioid addiction crisis.The legislation focuses on…