Mary Miller's Focus: Baltimore's Next Mayor Will Need A Strong Economic Background

The deadline to mail in ballots for Baltimore’s citywide primaries is next Tuesday. This week, WYPR is airing audio profiles of the major Democratic mayoral candidates.

A handful of volunteers lugs boxes of prepared food across a warehouse ramp and into a delivery truck in East Baltimore.

Among them is Mary Miller in the final stretch of the mayoral primary race, wearing a baseball hat, mask and sanitary gloves.

"We’re bagging up meals for elderly people who are unable to leave their homes – and need access to food," she explains.

This is a job training center as well as a food distribution site and one of several places Miller has volunteered recently. She says it gives her a better understanding of Baltimore’s massive poverty problems.

"What I’m trying to do is volunteer at different organizations that I think can be helpful particularly to getting people jobs," Miller says. "Because when we begin to come out of the shutdown, we’re going to have very high unemployment and I think it’s going to be one of the biggest issues the next mayor will face."

As businesses have shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands in Baltimore lost their jobs. According to the Maryland Department of Labor, at least 67,000 Baltimoreans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 1.

Miller says job creation is the key to recovery and that she’d roll out the welcome mat to potential employers.

"We don’t do enough with business retention here," she says. "A good city government is talking regularly to the businesses here and saying what do you need and how can we help."

She says she’d create a small business resource center, use federal aid to invest in more public transit to enable people to get to jobs, and create a program to redevelop the thousands of vacant homes the city owns.

Miller’s an outsider in a field of candidates who have served in elected offices or in city agencies. So, she plays up her professional resume: years as a T. Rowe Price executive and almost five years working on economic recovery in President Barak Obama’s administration.

She says working for Obama inspired her to run.

"I worked on all kinds of programs across the country restoring health to the housing finance market after the mortgage crisis, getting loans to small businesses so they could keep the doors open," she recalls. "I came back thinking how can I help this city?"

Miller has poured almost $2 million of her own money into the race. Supporters say it shows her commitment. Critics say she is trying to buy the election with ads and mailings.

They also point to a political action committee that backed her that was recently exposed as going after “white votes.” Miller, the only leading candidate who is white, has disavowed that PAC, but opponents wonder who she really is.

Also, the city Board of Elections is investigating whether she started fundraising before she officially filed to run.

Roger Hartley, Dean of the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs, says running as a political newbie has advantages and disadvantages. Skeptical questions arise like, "Do we want to take a risk on somebody new? That’s totally an outsider? That we aren’t sure how they’re gonna do this?"

State Comptroller Peter Franchot says it was hard for him to choose, but he eventually decided to endorse Miller. "She understands how to be a good manager," Franchot said. "And Baltimore desperately needs that."

For her part, Miller says she knew she’d need to spend money to get name recognition, but she thinks it's worth it.

"I know other people who are generous to Baltimore who are saying 'I just can’t keep writing checks because nothing ever changes.’”

Her spending has put Miller in a statistical three-way tie at the top of the race.

Things to Remember:

The election was moved from April 28 to Tuesday June 2.

The deadline to register to vote is Wednesday May 27.

The election will be conducted mainly by mail-in ballots which must be postmarked on or before June 2. There will be a small number of polling places for those who can't vote by mail and drop off boxes for mail in ballots.