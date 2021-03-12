-
City Council President Brandon Scott has overtaken former mayor Sheila Dixon in the Baltimore City Democratic mayoral election by just 388 votes.Up until…
-
A day after the polls closed, there are no final results for the highly anticipated Baltimore City Democratic primaries, due to balloting issues and…
-
The deadline to mail in ballots for Baltimore’s citywide primaries is next Tuesday. This week, WYPR is airing audio profiles of the major Democratic…
-
After a long career at T. Rowe Price, Mary Miller was appointed by President Obama to top jobs at the Treasury Department. She was the first woman to…
-
Only about a fifth of likely Baltimore voters think the city is moving in the right direction, while 65 percent believe the opposite, according to a new…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has made many states declare mail-in only primary elections this spring in order to promote social distancing, Maryland among…
-
A new poll from WYPR, the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows former mayor Sheila Dixon, Mary Miller and City Council President Brandon…