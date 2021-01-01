Making Music Knows No Boundaries

Scrambling to adjust operations due to lockdowns last March threw even the most experienced administrators and business owners into a tizzy -- how would it be possible to deliver … or teach … or engage … or assist ... when the only space to be shared was virtual? CJay Philip, founder and artistic director of Dance and Bmore, didn’t panic. Instead she paused to ask: how can we best serve our community of young people and elders? Simple, she thought. Just ask them!

Links: Elders Dance video, Voices of Carmen music video, and to nominate someone for Give Thanks and Give Back, email danceandbmore@gmail.com or call 410 871-8322.