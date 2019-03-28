The Longest Relationship: What Is It Like to Have a Sibling With Special Needs?

What is like to have a brother or sister with a disability? How can the stress of helping them navigate challenges affect their neurotypical siblings?

Carolyn Chen, of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, tells us about a conference this Saturday that offers a place for siblings to share their experiences. And we hear from her and her sister, Jennifer, about how their relationship has changed over time.

Registration information for Sibs2019 here.

Plus, Walter Suskind, founder of the group SibStrong, and his autistic brother Owen talk about breaking through the isolation. Owen's story is the subject of the documentary, Life Animated.