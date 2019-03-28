 The Longest Relationship: What Is It Like to Have a Sibling With Special Needs? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Longest Relationship: What Is It Like to Have a Sibling With Special Needs?

By & 31 seconds ago

What is like to have a brother or sister with a disability? How can the stress of helping them navigate challenges affect their neurotypical siblings?

Carolyn Chen, of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, tells us about a conference this Saturday that offers a place for siblings to share their experiences. And we hear from her and her sister, Jennifer, about how their relationship has changed over time.

Registration information for Sibs2019 here.

Plus, Walter Suskind, founder of the group SibStrong, and his autistic brother Owen talk about breaking through the isolation. Owen's story is the subject of the documentary, Life Animated

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Patterson Park: A Master Plan Update and the Big Baltimore Kite Fest

By & Mar 27, 2019
Maureen Harvie / WYPR

With 137 acres of green space in Southeast Baltimore - Patterson Park is a jewel of the city. Jennifer Robinson, executive director of the Friends of Patterson Park, tells us about the coming renovation of the historic Superintendent's House and plans to add more space for community groups.

And this weekend the park will host the Big Baltimore Kite Fest, where kids will be able to make their own kites. Ari Pluznik, of the Creative Alliance and Katie Long, of the Friends of Patterson Park, offer advice for creating high flying kites. 

The Big Baltimore Kite Festival is from 12-4 pm on Saturday, March 30th. Details here.

Your Brain on Grief

By & Mar 26, 2019
Johns Hopkins University Press

The grief that accompanies a loss, whether the death of a family member, the disappearance of a job, even a divorce -- can be intense. What happens to the brain during grief? Are there identifiable symptoms that are treatable? Are the effects of grief reversible? Dr. Lisa M. Shulman shares the answers she’s worked through in her book called “Before and after Loss: A Neurologist’s Perspective on Loss, Grief, and Our Brain.” We’re revisiting a conversation we had with her in January. Original airdate: 1.22.19

Preparing Baltimore Students for Careers

By & Mar 25, 2019
Sandia Labs / Flickr Creative Commons

Carpentry, biomedical sciences, accounting--some of the fields students in Baltimore’s Career and Technical Education program can study. But a new report by the Fund for Educational Excellence finds that one of out five students don’t finish the program and more than half haven’t found employment in their field.

Roger Schulman, head of the Fund, describes the challenges in the program--from lack of internships to teacher turnover--and potential solutions.