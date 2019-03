Now, time for some Old Time Music...that's the name for a family of traditional Appalachian folk music styles that will be featured at a brand new festival this weekend. The father-and-son musical duo, Ken and Brad Kolodner, have organized the first-ever Baltimore Old Time Music Festival this weekend at the Creative Alliance in East Baltimore. Starting tonight and running through tomorrow night, there will be performances by dozens of musicians from near and far, a variety of workshops and even a square dance to celebrate the roots and old-time music scene here in Baltimore.

In addition to the Kolodners, musical acts include the Corn Potato String Band, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, and the two musical guests who join us now in Studio A.

Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs comprise the duo called The Local Honeys. They’re from Kentucky, and they specialize in the unique string and vocal harmonies of Appalachian folk music, playing both traditional and original songs. Today in Studio A, the duo play three originals: "The Cigarette Trees," a song Linda Jean wrote about Kentucky's strip mining operations; "The Beattyville Bomber," a song by Montana about some of the folks in her hometown; and a folk tune they learned from songwriter Shirley Collins called "Space Girl."

We livestreamed The LocalHoney's performance today on WYPR's Facebook page. Watch it here.