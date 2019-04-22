"Litter Blitz" Begins in Baltimore County on Earth Day

Audio will be posted later.

Ben’s Run trickles through the Northwest Crossing Apartments property off Old Court Road in Randallstown. Volunteers on Monday fanned out and picked up all kinds of trash in the run: plastic bags, cups, even a tossed baby stroller.

Baltimore County Monday launched a two-month attack on litter, to mark the 50th Earth Day.

Wesley Schmidt with Baltimore County’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability Department said trash in our neighborhoods and on our streets eventually, through wind and rain, end up in storm drains, which then:

“Carries them to our streams and it carries it straight to the Baltimore harbor and the Chesapeake Bay,” Schmidt said,

The county is asking you to pick up litter in April and May. They’re calling it the Baltco Litter Blitz. They want people to work by themselves or in cleanup groups, then share what they’re doing online using #trashtag or #BaltcoLitterBlitz.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “Earth Day is a great reminder to everyone that we can make a difference in our neighborhoods. If each of us stops to pick up litter when we’re out walking or at our kids’ outdoor activities, we can make a huge difference together in our neighborhoods and help protect our local environment.”

The county also is launching an ad campaign called Litter Doesn’t Stop Where it Drops. It will contain in-your-face images of crabs and fish that have been killed by trash they’ve digested.

Anne Arundel officials also used Earth Day to announce plans for a citizens environmental commission.