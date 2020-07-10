 Light Reds From Portugal | WYPR
Cellar Notes

Light Reds From Portugal

By & Al Spoler 50 minutes ago

Casa Ferreirinha "Papa Figos" Douro Tinto

These light, flavorful reds are perfect for summer drinking, and go particularly well with grilled and barbecued food.

 

Price key:  $ = less than $20  $$ = $20-40   $$$ = $40-60  $$$$ = above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   **** = elite wine

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 

Casa Ferreirinha Esteve Douro DOC '18  **  $  

Deep flavors but medium-light body, earthy, tarry notes, needs food.

 

Casa Ferreirinha "Papa Figos" Douro DOC '18 **1/2 $  VALUE

A more premium red, complex aroma, slick and silky, juicy to the max.

 

Quinta de la Rosa Douro DOC '17 *** $$ WORTH THE PRICE

Very much like a dry port, deep pool of complex flavors, masterful.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.

 

