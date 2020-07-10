Light Reds From Portugal

These light, flavorful reds are perfect for summer drinking, and go particularly well with grilled and barbecued food.

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite wine

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Casa Ferreirinha Esteve Douro DOC '18 ** $

Deep flavors but medium-light body, earthy, tarry notes, needs food.

Casa Ferreirinha "Papa Figos" Douro DOC '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

A more premium red, complex aroma, slick and silky, juicy to the max.

Quinta de la Rosa Douro DOC '17 *** $$ WORTH THE PRICE

Very much like a dry port, deep pool of complex flavors, masterful.

