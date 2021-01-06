Kim Wehle On Congress' Contentious Electoral College Count

In Washington today, a joint session of Congress was convened in the US Capitol to certify the count of the 50 state electoral college electors, and officially declare Democrat Joe Biden the President-elect. Nearby, supporters of President Trump gathered on the National Mall to hear speakers, including the President himself, assert the fantasy that Trump won the Presidential election. Later, large crowds of pro-Trump demonstrators, most unmasked, massed on the steps of the Capitol and began breaching its public entrance, threatening the security of the building and the lawmakers within. The National Guard, which was deployed at the request of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, was reportedly unarmed.

Inside the Capitol, the first few minutes of the normally pro forma process of counting the electoral college votes were marked by objections from a minority of Senate Republicans who argue, without evidence, that the November elections were fraudulent. But the proceedings were interrupted when the Capitol building was stormed by the pro-Trump protesters. Security forces put the building on lock down, used teargas to clear demonstrators out of the building and evacuated lawmakers to safer quarters. The unprecedented situation continues to unfold.

For a discussion of the constitutional process that was supposed to play out in the halls of Congress today -- and which will likely resume when order is restored -- Tom is joined by Kim Wehle, a constitutional expert and a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law. She is the author of several books, including How to Read the Constitution -- and Why, and What You Need to Know About Voting -- and Why.