Howard County To Expand Mobile Vaccinations To Reduce Vaccine Inequity

Howard County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its strategy to reduce vaccine inequity.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday that its Mobile Integrated Community Health Unit will host clinics at local faith-based organizations.

“As supply allows, we will coordinate with community members to bring the vaccine to targeted areas for distribution,” Ball said. “We must reach out to our communities and provide information about the vaccine now.”

Ball added that the county health department will be giving $1 million in grant funds to community organizations, who will help with vaccine outreach and education.

Before closing his Monday conference, Ball also received the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ball explained that he chose to take the new vaccine in response to “lingering questions” about the vaccine’s efficacy.

“Hopefully today will not only resolve many of those questions, but we will be a model for everyone else once they're able to get the vaccine,” he said.

As of Monday, nearly 21% of Howard county residents have gotten a first dose.