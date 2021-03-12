-
Howard County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its strategy to reduce vaccine inequity. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced…
Retailers, hair salons and barbers in Howard County can open at 50% capacity starting Friday morning, County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday. It…
Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order will lift Friday at 5 p.m., allowing some businesses to open. But many restrictions will remain in place, and the…
It’s afternoon rush hour on a Friday in the parking lot of Columbia’s Dobbin Center.Jonathan Hernandez and his Casa in Action canvassing team are starting…