How Does Baltimore Get Public Transit To Move Forward?

You can make the case that Baltimore won’t solve any of its challenges--crime, schools, jobs--unless it gets its public transportation system right. The nonprofit Bikemore has invited candidates for mayor to a transit-focused forum, and they plan to ask tough questions. We talk with Liz Cornish, Bikemore’s director and  Taffy Gwitira, a dedicated public transportation advocate.

For information about the mayoral candidate forum, visit this link. 

To see how candidates responded to Bikemore's advance questions about transportation, visit this link.

To submit a question to the candidates online, visit this link.

Eyes In The Sky Over Baltimore

By & Feb 24, 2020
Courtesy/MPIA

What’s the best way to combat the staggering number of murders in Baltimore? One approach supported by Police Commissioner Harrison is a test of aerial surveillance. What could it accomplish? What are its limitations? What privacy concerns does it raise? We speak with Baltimore Beat news editor Brandon Soderberg, who has reported on the technology and with University of Baltimore law professor Colin Starger, who looks at privacy issues kindled by citywide aerial surveillance.

We will post information on public meetings hosted by Baltimore Police Department about the upcoming aerial surveillance as it becomes available.

For information on Legal Hackers meet up where Soderberg is speaking, visit this link.

To read Soderberg's reporting in The Appeal, visit this link.

To learn about the Persistent Surveillance Systems technology, visit this link.

Can You Tax The Internet?

By & Feb 20, 2020
By The Opte Project - Wikimedia Commons

The proposal for Maryland to become the first state to tax big internet platforms that track how you browse on the internet and target ads at you highlights how much money is made in digital ads. Computer Science Professor Avi Rubin says the more targeted ads, the more money to be made. Opponents contend the tax would hit not just Google and Facebook, but also hurt Maryland businesses. Economist Paul Romer disagrees. He says those arguments are just a big smokescreen. 

For further reading, here is a Maryland Matters article on the digital tax. To read the NYT Op Ed by Paul Romer, visit this link.

Defending The Right To Vote

By & Feb 19, 2020
Christopher Connelly / WYPR

The story of voting rights in the United States charts cycles of restriction and expansion.

In her new book, “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voter Suppression in America,” UB Law associate professor Gilda Daniels traces a path from Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the Voting Rights Act to today, calling attention to barriers that block minority and marginalized groups from the ballot box.

She will be speaking about her book on Tuesday, February 25th at Red Emma's in Baltimore. 