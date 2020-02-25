How Does Baltimore Get Public Transit To Move Forward?

You can make the case that Baltimore won’t solve any of its challenges--crime, schools, jobs--unless it gets its public transportation system right. The nonprofit Bikemore has invited candidates for mayor to a transit-focused forum, and they plan to ask tough questions. We talk with Liz Cornish, Bikemore’s director and Taffy Gwitira, a dedicated public transportation advocate.

For information about the mayoral candidate forum, visit this link.

To see how candidates responded to Bikemore's advance questions about transportation, visit this link.

To submit a question to the candidates online, visit this link.