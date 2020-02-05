 On Guard Against Abuse | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

On Guard Against Abuse

By &

Credit MissMessie / Flickr Creative Commons

In her new documentary “Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed,” athlete and filmmaker Jill Yesko turns the spotlight on former elite athletes who experienced abuse by coaches and other authority figures in the sporting world.

Yesko says it’s important to share athletes’ voices now--in light of the Me Too Movement and the Olympic games this summer.

She will be screening her documentary, “Broken Trust,” tomorrow at the University of Baltimore School of Law, followed by a panel discussion with former elite gymnast Jessica Armstrong and Dionne Koller, director of UB’s Center for Sport and the Law.

Plus Adam Rosenberg, executive director of the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, gives advice to parents for staying vigilent in protecting their kids. Learn more about adbuse prevention training here. Read about the warning signs of abuse here.

