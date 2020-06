On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews three books, a novel and two poetry collections, that explore the complexity of black identity in America: Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half, Morgan Parker's Magical Negro, and Jericho Brown's The Tradition.

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead

Magical Negro, Morgan Parker, Tin House

The Tradition, Jericho Brown, Copper Canyon