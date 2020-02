On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews two new novels that explore the delicate dance of girls in group settings and the dangers of getting what you think you want: Clare Beams The Illness Lesson and Kate Weinberg's debut novel The Truants.

The Illness Lesson, Clare Beams, Doubleday

The Truants, Kate Weinberg, Putnam

