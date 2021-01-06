Georgia's Senate Runoff Elections: Analysis With AJC Reporter Tia Mitchell

Yesterday, the weather in Georgia was sunny and mild. The tenor of the four campaigners who were locked in battles for Georgia's two Senate seats was anything but sunny and mild. The campaigns set records for spending and turnout for special elections.

As we speak, the dust is beginning to settle in Georgia.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, a former pastor of Douglas Memorial Community Church here in Baltimore and the current pastor of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is projected to be the first Black Senator ever elected in Georgia, and the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Georgia in 20 years.

In the race that pitted Democrat Jon Ossoff against Republican incumbent David Perdue, Mr. Ossoff holds a lead, but the AP and other news media outlets still consider the vote tallies too close to call.

For analysis of these crucial runoff elections and what they signify for Georgia politics and control of the US Senate, Tom welcomes Tia Mitchell, the Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She joins us from Washington, DC, on Zoom.

