French Rosés For The Season

The beautiful pink rosés of France are perfect for this time of year, and Hugh has found a collection of winners.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Chat. La Roche St Jean rosé, Bordeaux '19 ** $

A merlot/cabernet sauvignon blend. Aromatic, fruity, fun.

Dom de Millet Rose, Cotes de Gascogne '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

The ultra-obscure egiodola grape with some syrah. Vibrant, classy.

Les Ligeriens Rose d’Anjou '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

Predictably plump, agreeably off-dry, tremendous flavors. Great.

