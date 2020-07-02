 French Rosés For The Season | WYPR
Related Program: 
Cellar Notes

French Rosés For The Season

By & 38 minutes ago

Chat. La Roche St Jean rosé

The beautiful pink rosés of France are perfect for this time of year, and Hugh has found a collection of winners.

 

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Chat. La Roche St Jean rosé, Bordeaux '19 ** $

A merlot/cabernet sauvignon blend. Aromatic, fruity, fun.

 

Dom de Millet Rose, Cotes de Gascogne '19 **1/2 $  VALUE

The ultra-obscure egiodola grape with some syrah. Vibrant, classy.

 

Les Ligeriens Rose d’Anjou '19 **1/2  $  VALUE

Predictably plump, agreeably off-dry, tremendous flavors. Great.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Cellar Notes