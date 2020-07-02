French Rosés For The Season

The beautiful pink rosés of France are perfect for this time of year, and Hugh has found a collection of winners.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Chat. La Roche St Jean rosé, Bordeaux '19 ** $
A merlot/cabernet sauvignon blend. Aromatic, fruity, fun.
Dom de Millet Rose, Cotes de Gascogne '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
The ultra-obscure egiodola grape with some syrah. Vibrant, classy.
Les Ligeriens Rose d’Anjou '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
Predictably plump, agreeably off-dry, tremendous flavors. Great.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.