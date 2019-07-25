The Film 'deserted' Explores Baltimore's Food Deserts

Food deserts. In cities and rural areas across America, millions of people live without easy access to supermarkets, or fresh, healthful foods. In parts of Baltimore’s West Side, that's true for nearly 64% of residents.

Emily Stubb’s new film, "deserted," explores food deserts here in Baltimore. Harlem Park activist Anthony Francis is featured in the documentary. They both join Tom on today's Midday. Click here to see the film's trailer.

We livestreamed this conversation on the WYPR Facebook page. Click here to see that video.