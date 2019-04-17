 Easter Parade on Pennsylvania Avenue (4-19-19) | WYPR
Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories

Easter Parade on Pennsylvania Avenue (4-19-19)

By 7 minutes ago

A fashion show breaks out in the middle of the annual Easter Parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in the mid 1950's.

Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories
Easter Parade on Charles Street (04-12-19)

By Apr 13, 2019

Up until the late 1950s there was, every year going back nobody really knows how far, an Easter Parade on Charles Street. It started at the Washington Monument, and ended on 33rd Street, and 1959 turned out to be the last year for it. The story of the decline and fall.

Eli Hanover (4-5-19)

By Apr 5, 2019

Eli Hanover was a grizzled, ex-boxer who ran a gym over the Jewel Box Night Club down on the old and now infamous Block in East Baltimore. He had a dream: to train the boxers who would make Baltimore America’s center for boxing. Fighttown Baltimore, he called the dream. But it never happened. The dream died with the dreamer. 

Organ Grinders

By Mar 31, 2017

Up through the 1940s Baltimoreans knew it was spring when they saw the organ grinders and their monkeys appear suddenly on the street corners of downtown. One such organ grinder was Luciano Ibolito, and his monkey’s name was Julia. And this is the story of how together they would usher spring in Baltimore.

The Moon Is Blue (03-15-19)

By Mar 15, 2019

On the afternoon of July 11, 1953, the Chairman of the Maryland Board of Movie Censors emerged from the viewing room, the fifth floor of the Equitable Building on Calvert Street, and made an announcement that shook the town: the Board would not allow the movie “The Moon Is Blue” to be shown. What happened next was historic.