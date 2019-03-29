(Public domain) -- Rosalyn Terborg-Penn is shown onstage during Temperance and Woman Suffrage: Reform Movements and the Women Who Changed America, a panel discussion at the U.S. National Archives on March 31, 2015.
Through her scholarship and teaching career, Dr. Rosalyn Terborg-Penn chronicled the work of African-American suffragists, whose contributions had largely been ignored or erased in the official histories of the movement.
In her quest to become an astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman had to overcome misconceptions about the intelligence, capabilities and proper role of women in society and academia. She went on to become an executive at NASA, where she became known as the “Mother of the Hubble” Space Telescope.
The ratification of suffrage did not mark the end of the fight for women’s voting rights, according to Lavinia Margaret Engle. Women needed to stay organized to overcome any obstacles they might face in exercising their new right, she believed. So she helped to establish the Maryland League of Women Voters and led the organization for more than a decade.
The Nazis called her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies” in Occupied France and called for her elimination. But Virginia Hall of Parkton, an amputee known as “the Lady Who Limps,” outran the Gestapo and helped secure victory for the Free French Forces in World War II.