Beyond the Ballot

Through her scholarship and teaching career, Dr. Rosalyn Terborg-Penn chronicled the work of African-American suffragists, whose contributions had largely…
In her quest to become an astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman had to overcome misconceptions about the intelligence, capabilities and proper role of women in…
The Nazis called her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies” in Occupied France and called for her elimination. But Virginia Hall of Parkton, an amputee…
More than fruit and honey came from the farms of Still Pond, Maryland in the 1900s. The town charter, written in 1908, guaranteed women the right to vote…
To Sandi Timmins, equality for women includes the right to be free from domestic violence – and defending that right is everyone’s duty. As executive…
Early in her political career, Gladys Noon Spellman was praised by a male colleague… for “thinking like a man.” At first she thought it a compliment. Then…
In the last 50 years there, Willa Bickham, her volunteers and supporters have fed more than one million people from Viva House in Southwest Baltimore.…
The subject of this episode didn’t just break through one glass ceiling. She took care of three with intellect and determination. Rita C. Davidson was the…
Sally J. Michel, one of the greatest champions of Baltimore’s children, Baltimore’s environment, Baltimore’s everything, really. In this episode, we’ll…
Eunice Kennedy Shriver opened the first Special Olympics game just seven weeks after her brother Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. Today, by one…