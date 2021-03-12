© 2021 WYPR
Beyond the Ballot

  • 400px-temperance_and_woman_suffrage_panel_31_march_2015_17286803174_0bcd5ebb7f_o__cropped_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Dr. Rosalyn Terborg-Penn
    Through her scholarship and teaching career, Dr. Rosalyn Terborg-Penn chronicled the work of African-American suffragists, whose contributions had largely…
  • Nasa.jpeg
    WYPR Features
    Nancy Grace Roman
    In her quest to become an astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman had to overcome misconceptions about the intelligence, capabilities and proper role of women in…
  • virginia_hall.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Virginia Hall
    The Nazis called her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies” in Occupied France and called for her elimination. But Virginia Hall of Parkton, an amputee…
  • still_pond.jpeg
    WYPR Features
    Still Pond, Maryland
    More than fruit and honey came from the farms of Still Pond, Maryland in the 1900s. The town charter, written in 1908, guaranteed women the right to vote…
  • sandi_headshot_11.16.17.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Sandi Timmins
    To Sandi Timmins, equality for women includes the right to be free from domestic violence – and defending that right is everyone’s duty. As executive…
  • Gladys_noon_spellman.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Gladys Noon Spellman
    Early in her political career, Gladys Noon Spellman was praised by a male colleague… for “thinking like a man.” At first she thought it a compliment. Then…
  • bickham.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Willa Bickham
    In the last 50 years there, Willa Bickham, her volunteers and supporters have fed more than one million people from Viva House in Southwest Baltimore.…
  • davidson-rita__2_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Rita C. Davidson
    The subject of this episode didn’t just break through one glass ceiling. She took care of three with intellect and determination. Rita C. Davidson was the…
  • sally.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Sally J. Michel
    Sally J. Michel, one of the greatest champions of Baltimore’s children, Baltimore’s environment, Baltimore’s everything, really. In this episode, we’ll…
  • kenedy_shriver_p_laureus.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Eunice Kennedy Shriver
    Eunice Kennedy Shriver opened the first Special Olympics game just seven weeks after her brother Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. Today, by one…
