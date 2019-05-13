Dr. Dianna G. Phillips: President of Harford Community College

Today, another in our occasional series, Midday on Higher Education. From time to time, Tom sits down with the presidents of Maryland colleges and universities to talk about the challenges that each of their institutions face, and how those institutions are connected to the fabric of the communities in which they are located.

Today, Tom's guest is Dr. Dianna G. Phillips. In 2017, she became the 9th president of Harford Community College in Bel Air. HCC has more than 18,000 students enrolled in credit and non-credit degree and certificate programs. Before taking the reins at Harford Community College, Dr. Phillips was the CEO of the University of the District of Columbia Community College.

