Death of 46-Year-Old George Floyd In Police Custody Sparks Nationwide Protest

An artist creates an image of George Floyd on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of Floyd, the black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
Credit AP Photo/Julio Cortez

  A third night of protests in Minneapolis in the wake of the killing of George Floyd on Monday by a Minneapolis police officer erupted in violence and looting.  On Wednesday, the Mayor of Minneapolis called for the officers to be arrested. 

Earlier today former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.  

Tom is joined by Washington Post reporter Robert Klemko, and former LA Times journalist Ron Harris.  

 

