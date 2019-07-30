Crisp Summer White Wines

These wines are cool, crisp, flavorful choices for summertime refreshment.
The Wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Domaine Brichot "Blanc Expression", Gascogne '18 ** $ VALUE
Colombard, sauvignon blanc and ugni blanc, aromatic, delicate
Raza Vinho Verde '18 ** $ VALUE
Another very good vinho verde, with solid fruit, touch of sparkle
DeAngelis "Falerio", DOC Falerio, Marche **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
Plump, crisp, great acidity, refreshing, very welcome
