Crisp Summer White Wines

These wines are cool, crisp, flavorful choices for summertime refreshment.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Brichot "Blanc Expression", Gascogne '18 ** $ VALUE

Colombard, sauvignon blanc and ugni blanc, aromatic, delicate

Raza Vinho Verde '18 ** $ VALUE

Another very good vinho verde, with solid fruit, touch of sparkle

DeAngelis "Falerio", DOC Falerio, Marche **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

Plump, crisp, great acidity, refreshing, very welcome

