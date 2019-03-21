Crime & Corruption in Baltimore Once Again in the Spotlight

In last Sunday’s New York Time’s Magazine, Pro Publica reporter Alec MacGillis chronicles the strained relations between the police and impoverished communities since the 2015 uprising. The story paints a grim picture of our hometown. The cover is emblazoned with a title that is depressing and sobering: How an American City Falls Apart: The Tragedy of Baltimore

Is our city falling apart? Did the 4 million plus subscribers to the Times get an accurate picture of where we are today, and where we’ve been in the past?

Alec MacGillis covers politics and government for Pro Publica. He was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize when he was working at the Baltimore Sun. In 2016, he won the Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting. In addition to the New York Times, his work has been featured in the New Yorker, the Atlantic and several other national publications.