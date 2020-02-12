Cops Shot In Northeast Baltimore

Two police officers assigned to a U.S. Marshals task force were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

City police said the officers, one from Baltimore City and one from Baltimore County, are part of a fugitive task force attached to the U.S. Marshall’s office. They were among a group of officers trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man wanted in a Pennsylvania case about noon in the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue.

The suspect opened fire, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The officers are being treated at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a city police department spokeswoman.

According to Governor Larry Hogan’s office, the task force included state troopers and Maryland Transportation Authority police as well as Baltimore City and County officers.

Neither the Marshall’s office nor city police have provided details on the suspect.

Hogan said in a statement he has directed the state police to offer Maryland’s “full support and all available resources for the investigation.”

“Every day, state law enforcement officials are working in close coordination with federal and local agencies in Baltimore City and throughout the state,” the statement said. “We are providing unprecedented resources to combat this violent crime crisis from all directions, with everything we’ve got.”

