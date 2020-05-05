Cooking in Quarantine 5/3

On this live episode, more of your dispatches from cooking during quarantine. Tony and Chef Cindy hear from you on everything from the status of Farmer's Markets, to how to poach an egg, and what to do with an abundance of canned sardines.
On this week’s live show, Tony and Chef Cindy touch base with coffee expert and owner of Spro in Hampden, Jay Caragay. Jay gives helpful tips on getting the most out of your homebrewed coffee. Then, we hear from Braeden Bumpers of McClintock Distillery in Frederick about how McClintock has repurposed it’s operation during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce hand sanitizer for communities around Maryland.
We are all doing our part to maintain a safe social distance during the coronavirus crisis, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t stay connected to each other over the airwaves. On this live episode, we gather around the virtual table to hear from listeners about the dishes that are providing comfort in this time of crisis, as well as the ingredients and tools that have stood out as kitchen MVP’s in these unpredictable times.