Conversations With The Candidates: Brandon Scott For Mayor

Brandon Scott was elected President of the City Council by his fellow members about a year ago, when then Council President Jack Young became Mayor after Catherine Pugh’s fall from grace.

Mr. Scott was first elected to the Council in 2011 to represent the 2nd District. Prior to that, he worked in the office of then Council President Stephanie Rawlings Blake as her representative in Northeast Baltimore.

In 2018, Jim Shea picked Mr. Scott as his running mate in their unsuccessful bid in the Democratic Gubernatorial primary.

Brandon Scott is 36 years old, which is, BTW, about the same age that Martin O’Malley was when he was elected Mayor, Johnny Olszewski, Jr., the Baltimore County Executive, and Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend Indiana, who ran for President.

This year's primary election will be conducted almost entirely by mail. Voters should receive a ballot soon. The ballot is marked April 28th, but you’ll find instructions that remind you that the April primary has been moved to June. You must mail your ballot back to the Board of Elections, postmarked no later than June 2.