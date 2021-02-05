Comfort Food Reds

Everybody has a list of comfort foods that they turn to in times of bother. Here's a short list of red wines that will give you great comfort as well.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Peirano Estate Petite Sirah, Lodi '18 ** $ VALUE

Very dependable producer, a big red with deep flavors and length.

Cline Syrah, Sonoma '18 ** $ VALUE

One of California's most reliable producers of big reds.

Field Recordings, Fiction Series "Red", Paso Robles '19 **1/2 $

A field blend of everything but the kitchen sink, masterful red blend.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.