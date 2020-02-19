Collective Healing: Trauma In Baltimore And Beyond

People are living with trauma every single day in Baltimore. They may be survivors of physical or sexual violence, people close to them may have been victims of homicide, they may have been in accidents, had major medical emergencies or shocking and sudden life changes, or experienced any number of traumatic events.

Whatever reason people experience trauma, many of them will develop PTSD, or post traumatic stress disorder, which has serious physical and psychological effects. And trauma can also touch whole families and communities, not just individuals.

On this month's episode of Future City, we're discussing how trauma and PTSD shape people’s lives in Baltimore and beyond, and discuss how activists, service providers, educators, and government agencies are using knowledge of trauma to change the city. We learn about legislation mandating that city agencies use trauma-informed practices when delivering services, find out where trauma fits into peace and reconciliation on an international scale in places like South Africa and Northern Ireland, and hear about how harm reduction activists incorporate trauma into the work they do supporting sex workers and people who use drugs in Baltimore.

Guests:

Dr. Michael Sinclair, Associate Professor at the Morgan State University School of Social Work

Sam Kerr, Outreach Organizer and Syringe Service Provider for Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition

Tim Phillips, Founder and CEO of Beyond Conflict

Zeke Cohen, Councilmember (District 1) Baltimore City Council