Cleaning Up Maryland's Air: What Will Work?

Environmentalists contend that Gov. Hogan’s proposals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade won’t go far enough to deter climate change. They say that plan is unrealistic in relying on fossil fuels and is counting on hundreds of thousands of Maryland drivers to switch to electric vehicles. Mike Tidwell heads the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, and claims there is no substance to Gov. Hogan’s greenhouse reduction plan. But Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles touts the substance of the governor’s proposals for less carbon in generating electricity -- called 'CARES.' Grumbles claims the plan recognizes the need for renewable and cleaner energy incentives. How far apart are environmentalists and the Hogan administration?

For information on attending public climate plan meetings, visit this link.