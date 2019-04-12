Cabaret Legend Steve Ross in Baltimore

Steve Ross joins me now. The New York Times has called him the “Crown Prince of New York Cabaret. He is known for his interpretations of the Great American Song Book, particularly the work of Noel Coward, George Gershwin and Cole Porter.

He has performed around the world, and tonight he’ll be at the piano at Germano’s Piattini here in Baltimore. Tonight’s show, "An American in Paris,” features songs by composers from both sides of the Atlantic, from Edith Piaf and Cole Porter to Maurice Chevalier and Jacques Brel. Doors open at 6:00. Show starts at 7:30. And tomorrow morning at 11:30, Steve will conduct a cabaret master class. Click here for all the details.

We livestreamed this conversation on the WYPR Facebook page. Click here to see the video of Steve Ross, which starts at the 38 minute mark.