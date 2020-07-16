Box Wines, Believe It Or Not!

We think one of the best ways to keep simple everyday wines around is to go the bag-in-a-box route. They're surprisingly good!
Each box equals 4 bottles of wine, so all boxes rate $ per bottle
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Les Costieres de Pomerols, La Petite Frog Picpoul de Pinet NV ** $
Fresh, acidic, bracing, with fresh citrus aromas, unoaked. VALUE
Estancia del Silencio, Monastrell NV **1/2 $
AKA mourvedre, a deep juicy wine with berry and spice flavors. VALUE
Quality producer, one of the best box wines, fresh, off-dry. VALUE
