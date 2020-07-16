 Box Wines, Believe It Or Not! | WYPR
Box Wines, Believe It Or Not!

By & 8 minutes ago

La Vieille Ferme Rosé

We think one of the best ways to keep simple everyday wines around is to go the bag-in-a-box route. They're surprisingly good!

 

Each box equals 4 bottles of wine, so all boxes rate $ per bottle

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 

Les Costieres de Pomerols, La Petite Frog Picpoul de Pinet NV  **  $

Fresh, acidic, bracing, with fresh citrus aromas, unoaked. VALUE

 

Estancia del Silencio, Monastrell NV  **1/2   $

AKA mourvedre, a deep juicy wine with berry and spice flavors. VALUE

La Vielle Ferme rosé NV **  $

Quality producer, one of the best box wines, fresh, off-dry. VALUE

 

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.

