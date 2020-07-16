Box Wines, Believe It Or Not!

We think one of the best ways to keep simple everyday wines around is to go the bag-in-a-box route. They're surprisingly good!

Each box equals 4 bottles of wine, so all boxes rate $ per bottle

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Costieres de Pomerols, La Petite Frog Picpoul de Pinet NV ** $

Fresh, acidic, bracing, with fresh citrus aromas, unoaked. VALUE

Estancia del Silencio, Monastrell NV **1/2 $

AKA mourvedre, a deep juicy wine with berry and spice flavors. VALUE

La Vielle Ferme rosé NV ** $

Quality producer, one of the best box wines, fresh, off-dry. VALUE

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.