Food deserts. In cities and rural areas across America, millions of people live without access to supermarkets, or fresh, healthy foods. In parts of Baltimore’s West Side, that's true for nearly 64% of residents.

Emily Stubb’s new film, "deserted," explores food deserts here in Baltimore. Harlem Park activist Anthony Francis is featured in the film. They join Tom on today's Midday. Audio to be added by 3 p.m.