 Back to the Garden, Summer Edition: Tips From Carrie Engel & Denzel Mitchell
Midday

Back to the Garden, Summer Edition: Tips From Carrie Engel & Denzel Mitchell

By & 5 hours ago

A summer garden can yield a bounty of nutritious food.
Credit Creative Commons

Time now for another edition of Midday’s Back to the Garden, our seasonal foray into the essential pleasures and healthful rewards of planting and tending our own fruits, vegetables and flowers. 

On Today’s Summer Edition, Tom is joined on the line by two of our favorite gardening gurus: 

Carrie Engel is the greenhouse manager at Valley View Farms, a family owned nursery in Cockeysville, where she’s worked for most of the past half century. 

Carrie Engel and Denzel Mitchell, at WYPR in 2019.
Credit photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR

And Denzel Mitchell is the Deputy Director of the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, a non-profit collective of urban farming operations in the city. Denzel is also serving as a farm manager at the Strength to Love 2 Farm, operated by Intersection of Change.

