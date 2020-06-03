Back to the Garden, Summer Edition: Tips From Carrie Engel & Denzel Mitchell

Time now for another edition of Midday’s Back to the Garden, our seasonal foray into the essential pleasures and healthful rewards of planting and tending our own fruits, vegetables and flowers.

On Today’s Summer Edition, Tom is joined on the line by two of our favorite gardening gurus:

Carrie Engel is the greenhouse manager at Valley View Farms, a family owned nursery in Cockeysville, where she’s worked for most of the past half century.

And Denzel Mitchell is the Deputy Director of the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, a non-profit collective of urban farming operations in the city. Denzel is also serving as a farm manager at the Strength to Love 2 Farm, operated by Intersection of Change.