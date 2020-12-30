Related Program: The First Five Years Almost There By Doug Lent • 1 hour ago Related Program: The First Five Years ShareTweetEmail Photo: Maryland Family Network 2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time disaster strikes they will have the help needed to thrive. Listen Listening... / 1:34 Tags: The First Five YearsWYPR FeaturesShareTweetEmail Related Content Healthy Providers, Healthy Kids By Doug Lent • Dec 21, 2020 Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are essential to keeping your kids healthy. Respectful Approach to Parenting By Doug Lent • Dec 9, 2020 Photo by iStcok/Iryna Kazlova) Edit | Remove Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your mental health and their development. Too Many Tantrums By Doug Lent • Dec 2, 2020 Tantrums are a normal part of a toddler's development. But you can help your child learn skills now that will help them cope well with all the disappointment and frustration that will come thier way. Music Soothes the Infant Soul By Doug Lent • Nov 25, 2020 Where does our love of music begin? Experts believe it is in the first five years. (Photo by iStock/RyanJLane) Sometime it Hurts to Be a Baby By Doug Lent • Nov 18, 2020 For an infant, going to the doctor can be a pain but it doesn't have to hurt. (Photo by iStock/lisegagne)