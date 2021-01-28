The First Five Years
"The First Five Years" is a weekly program presented by Maryland Family Network. The series is focused on the extraordinary developmental period from birth to age five. "The First Five Years" highlights the challenges and opportunities related to nurturing young children and helping them build a solid foundation for success in school and in life.
“The First Five Years” is made possible with major support from the M&T Charitable Foundation.
Latest Episodes
The latest Federal relief package includes $39 billion for child care. That is really good news! But child care advocates have been calling for investments since the Nixon administration. When will regular substantive investments finally be made? (Photo by PeopleImages)
In 2018 Governor Hogan announced the Handle with Care program. This state-wide initiative has the goal of mitigating the effects of trauma on children and…
Heavy metal is awesome. But not when it’s in your baby’s food. U.S. Congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain…
It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Maryland. Despite the risks, child care providers have remained open and caring for…
Being bilingual connects one to their culture and family of origin. It opens up a world of travel and exploration. It also opens up a wealth of employment…
We all need time to care—for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. But are legislators listening?
Child care workers like Crystal Hardy-Flowers are essential to our families, our economy, and our future. We must protect Maryland providers from COVID-19.
2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time…
Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are…
Photo by iStcok/Iryna Kazlova) Edit | Remove Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your…