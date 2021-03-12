The First Five Years

-
In 2018 Governor Hogan announced the Handle with Care program. This state-wide initiative has the goal of mitigating the effects of trauma on children and…
-
Heavy metal is awesome. But not when it’s in your baby’s food. U.S. Congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain…
-
It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Maryland. Despite the risks, child care providers have remained open and caring for…
-
Being bilingual connects one to their culture and family of origin. It opens up a world of travel and exploration. It also opens up a wealth of employment…
-
We all need time to care—for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. But are legislators listening?
-
Child care workers like Crystal Hardy-Flowers are essential to our families, our economy, and our future. We must protect Maryland providers from COVID-19.
-
2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time…
-
Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are…
-
Photo by iStcok/Iryna Kazlova) Edit | Remove Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your…
-
Tantrums are a normal part of a toddler's development. But you can help your child learn skills now that will help them cope well with all the…