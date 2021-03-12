© 2021 WYPR
The First Five Years

  • iStock-859833398.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Handle with Care
    In 2018 Governor Hogan announced the Handle with Care program. This state-wide initiative has the goal of mitigating the effects of trauma on children and…
  • heavy_metal_baby_foods__1_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Heavy Metal Baby Foods
    Heavy metal is awesome. But not when it’s in your baby’s food. U.S. Congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain…
  • history_happens_now.jpg
    WYPR Features
    History Happens Now
    It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Maryland. Despite the risks, child care providers have remained open and caring for…
  • bilingual_baby.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Bilingual Baby
    Being bilingual connects one to their culture and family of origin. It opens up a world of travel and exploration. It also opens up a wealth of employment…
  • pfl_leave_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Marylanders Want Paid Family Leave
    We all need time to care—for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. But are legislators listening?
  • crystal_hardy-flowers__1_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Crystal Hardy-Flowers
    Child care workers like Crystal Hardy-Flowers are essential to our families, our economy, and our future. We must protect Maryland providers from COVID-19.
  • almost_there__1_.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Almost There
    2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time…
  • healthy_providers_healthy_kids.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Healthy Providers, Healthy Kids
    Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are…
  • WYPR Features
    Respectful Approach to Parenting
    Photo by iStcok/Iryna Kazlova) Edit | Remove Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your…
  • iStock-177411453.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Too Many Tantrums
    Tantrums are a normal part of a toddler's development. But you can help your child learn skills now that will help them cope well with all the…
