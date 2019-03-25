An addict alone is in bad company: A conversation with Glenn

Theo makes his debut behind the mic, introduces himself, and shares his back-story of addiction, detox, and recovery. Theo’s guest, Glenn, talks about his own introduction to alcohol and drugs. Glenn got hooked on heroin at age 15 and spent the next several decades alternating between homelessness and incarceration. In 2008, he went into treatment. He’s been clean 10 years. Theo and Glenn talk about the concept of ‘unlearning,’ the challenge of dealing with cravings and drug dreams, and the benefits of service.